PODCAST: If We're Ok With What Happened In Chicago The Other Night, Then We Deserve Tyranny

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Oct 03, 2025
3
45
Share
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Armed, masked agents from our federal government raided an entire apartment complex in Chicago the other night, breaking down doors, throwing American citizens out into the streets, and detaining them for hours. The very thing the British monarchy did to us so many years ago. The very thing our founders rebelled against and sought independence from. And it's happening in America again.

Thank you

Patris
,
Bob B.
,
Kim Haas
,
Maureen Drews
,
Carol
for tuning into my live video!

