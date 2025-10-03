PODCAST: If We’re Ok With What Happened In Chicago The Other Night, Then We Deserve Tyranny

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
Armed, masked agents from our federal government raided an entire apartment complex in Chicago the other night, breaking down doors, throwing American citizens out into the streets, and detaining them for hours. The very thing the British monarchy did to us so many years ago. The very thing our founders rebelled against and sought independence from. And it’s happening in America again.
