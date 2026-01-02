The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Transcript

PODCAST: If We Don’t Care About Democracy, We’ll Lose It

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jan 02, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

An American president committed crimes trying to overturn an American election. And the American people put that president back in power. The problem isn’t Trump. The problem is us. The problem is the American people. If we don’t care about our democracy, we’ll lose it. Happy New Year.

