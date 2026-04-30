PODCAST: If Biden Confused Ukraine With Iran, Hannity Would Be Screaming 25th Amendment!

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
Donald Trump yesterday was asked a question about the war in Ukraine and he proceeded to say Ukraine has lost the war, they have no ships, etc, etc, obviously confusing Ukraine with Iran. It went on for a few minutes. No one corrected him. No media discussion at all on Trump’s cognitive decline. Such bullshit.
Thank you Karen RN, Erin Bishop, Jim l Milligan, Toothpicker, Violet Hunter, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.