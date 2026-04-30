The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

PODCAST: If Biden Confused Ukraine With Iran, Hannity Would Be Screaming 25th Amendment!

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Apr 30, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Donald Trump yesterday was asked a question about the war in Ukraine and he proceeded to say Ukraine has lost the war, they have no ships, etc, etc, obviously confusing Ukraine with Iran. It went on for a few minutes. No one corrected him. No media discussion at all on Trump’s cognitive decline. Such bullshit.

Thank you Karen RN, Erin Bishop, Jim l Milligan, Toothpicker, Violet Hunter, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture