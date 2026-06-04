The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: ICE Will Be Used In November To Keep Certain People From Voting

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jun 04, 2026

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Trump and his people have been saying for awhile now that ICE will be out on the streets in certain areas on Election Day. It’s part of Trump’s strategy to try and fuck with our midterm elections. They were out at certain polling places this past Tuesday in California. That’s just a preview. It’s illegal btw, but when had Trump ever cared about the law?

Thank you Diane McConnell, Joanna, Patricia Wren, David Nadelson, Erin Bishop, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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