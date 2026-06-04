PODCAST: ICE Will Be Used In November To Keep Certain People From Voting

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Trump and his people have been saying for awhile now that ICE will be out on the streets in certain areas on Election Day. It’s part of Trump’s strategy to try and fuck with our midterm elections. They were out at certain polling places this past Tuesday in California. That’s just a preview. It’s illegal btw, but when had Trump ever cared about the law?

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