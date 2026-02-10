PODCAST: ICE Is The Antithesis Of Law Enforcement

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Pretty much everything that ICE is doing is the opposite of what Cops try to do. Law enforcement is trained to de escalate situations, ICE purposely escalates situations. Cops work on trust, ICE works on fear. Cops follow the Constitution, ICE ignores the Constitution. Which again is why ICE must be abolished. Now.

