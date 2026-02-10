The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Transcript

PODCAST: ICE Is The Antithesis Of Law Enforcement

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Feb 10, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Pretty much everything that ICE is doing is the opposite of what Cops try to do. Law enforcement is trained to de escalate situations, ICE purposely escalates situations. Cops work on trust, ICE works on fear. Cops follow the Constitution, ICE ignores the Constitution. Which again is why ICE must be abolished. Now.

Thank you Angie T, Julie, Mary Jo, Barbara Shields, Deborah J., and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

