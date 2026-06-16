The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: ICE Is Still Out There Doing Horrible, Lawless Things Every Day

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jun 16, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

A video from yesterday showing ICE thugs ramming a vehicle in front of a school with children in it. And then throwing the parents to the ground and handcuffing them in front of their children. This kind of cruel shit goes on every day, everywhere in this country. We must not forget.

Thank you John H, James T Duffield, David Nadelson, SmallMouseInTallCorn, Michelle Maisner, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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