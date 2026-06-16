PODCAST: ICE Is Still Out There Doing Horrible, Lawless Things Every Day

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A video from yesterday showing ICE thugs ramming a vehicle in front of a school with children in it. And then throwing the parents to the ground and handcuffing them in front of their children. This kind of cruel shit goes on every day, everywhere in this country. We must not forget.
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