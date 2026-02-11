The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Transcript

PODCAST: I Engage With MAGA Every Day. Most Of MAGA Will Have To Feel Pain Before They MIGHT Wake Up

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Feb 11, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

I engage with MAGA voters every single day. And I’ve said this before, but most MAGA voters will have to feel real pain before they might even turn away from Trump. Economic pain because of Trump’s tariffs, or economic and community pain because of his cruel deportations. A small MAGA town in Idaho is feeling that pain right now. It’ll be interesting to see what they do.

Thank you Dennis Maloney, Jeremy Schmitt, ken jakub, Helene Miller, Linda Knoedler, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

