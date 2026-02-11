PODCAST: I Engage With MAGA Every Day. Most Of MAGA Will Have To Feel Pain Before They MIGHT Wake Up

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
I engage with MAGA voters every single day. And I’ve said this before, but most MAGA voters will have to feel real pain before they might even turn away from Trump. Economic pain because of Trump’s tariffs, or economic and community pain because of his cruel deportations. A small MAGA town in Idaho is feeling that pain right now. It’ll be interesting to see what they do.
