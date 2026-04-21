PODCAST: I Don’t Believe Tucker Carlson

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Tucker Carlson came out last night on his podcast and apologized for supporting Donald Trump. He said he felt ashamed for supporting Trump. He said he felt culpable in the bad stuff Trump has done. Meh. Unless Tucker walks the walk, this is just a fake, self interested apology.
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