The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: I Don’t Believe Tucker Carlson

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Apr 21, 2026

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Tucker Carlson came out last night on his podcast and apologized for supporting Donald Trump. He said he felt ashamed for supporting Trump. He said he felt culpable in the bad stuff Trump has done. Meh. Unless Tucker walks the walk, this is just a fake, self interested apology.

Thank you Miss Myra, David Nadelson, Vote Against Billionaires, Paola Palazzo, Lizzy B, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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