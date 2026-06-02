The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: His $1.8 Billion Slush Fund Is Going Bye-Bye Because Of You

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jun 02, 2026

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Yes, we need to stay vigilant to make sure his slush fund is truly doomed. But, all indications are that he’s being forced to drop the idea. Why? Because the American people raised such a stink that even the spineless Republicans in DC told him they couldn’t support it. So keep fighting. Keep resisting. No let up.

Thank you Billy Bumbo, Debby B, Howard, Leanna, Miriambis, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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