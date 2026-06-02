PODCAST: His $1.8 Billion Slush Fund Is Going Bye-Bye Because Of You

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Yes, we need to stay vigilant to make sure his slush fund is truly doomed. But, all indications are that he’s being forced to drop the idea. Why? Because the American people raised such a stink that even the spineless Republicans in DC told him they couldn’t support it. So keep fighting. Keep resisting. No let up.

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