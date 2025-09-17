The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: Hey Pam Bondi, Put Up Or Shut Up. And If You Can’t, Apologize. Immediately

Joe Walsh
Sep 17, 2025
Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

The attorney general was asked a direct question - who killed Charlie Kirk? And she answered - left wing radicals did. She said it twice. Ok fine. Then charge every left wing radical in America for the murder of Charlie Kirk. Do it. Now. And if you can’t, then apologize to the American people. And resign. Immediately.

