PODCAST: Hey Pam Bondi, Put Up Or Shut Up. And If You Can’t, Apologize. Immediately

The attorney general was asked a direct question - who killed Charlie Kirk? And she answered - left wing radicals did. She said it twice. Ok fine. Then charge every left wing radical in America for the murder of Charlie Kirk. Do it. Now. And if you can’t, then apologize to the American people. And resign. Immediately.
