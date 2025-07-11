PODCAST: Hey My Fellow Democrats, Wake The Fuck Up

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
Look, I’ve only been a Democrat for just over a month, what do I know, huh? But the way I see it right now…I don’t give a damn what you think about the Middle East or government run grocery stores. Not right now. Right now ALL I care about is saving our democracy and preserving the rule of law. You in or not?
