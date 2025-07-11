The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
70
83

PODCAST: Hey My Fellow Democrats, Wake The Fuck Up

If we're going to beat fascism, we'll need to have a big tent
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jul 11, 2025
70
83
Share
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Look, I’ve only been a Democrat for just over a month, what do I know, huh? But the way I see it right now…I don’t give a damn what you think about the Middle East or government run grocery stores. Not right now. Right now ALL I care about is saving our democracy and preserving the rule of law. You in or not?

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture