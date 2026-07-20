The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Hey Dems, MAGA Will Keep Winning If You Spout Crazy Shit

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jul 20, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Today’s Republican Party is authoritarian, it’s fascist, it’s an utterly un-American political party led by the very thing our Founders feared. But you know what’s crazy? Today’s Republican Party will keep winning nationally and in battleground states if Democrats keep doing them a big favor - going crazy left and talking about shit the American people don’t agree with or don’t care about.

Thank you Teralex 🚫👑’s, Gale Howell, Ruth Neuwald Falcon, Yashira Ramirez, Susan, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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