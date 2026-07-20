PODCAST: Hey Dems, MAGA Will Keep Winning If You Spout Crazy Shit

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Today’s Republican Party is authoritarian, it’s fascist, it’s an utterly un-American political party led by the very thing our Founders feared. But you know what’s crazy? Today’s Republican Party will keep winning nationally and in battleground states if Democrats keep doing them a big favor - going crazy left and talking about shit the American people don’t agree with or don’t care about.
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