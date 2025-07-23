The Social Contract with Joe Walsh



PODCAST: Hey Dems, Let's Not Wait Until They Burn The House Down To Fight Back

Republicans are fighting to win. Hey Dems, when will we do the same?
Joe Walsh
Jul 23, 2025
Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Republicans are playing to win, utterly ignoring all rules, laws, and norms. They’re ignoring their oath to defend the Constitution, they’re ignoring court rulings, and they’re creating new congressional districts mid-decade. And that’s just the start. They’re fighting to win. Hey Dems, when will we do the same?

