The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Hey American People, Please Wise Up. Trump Doesn’t Give A Damn About You

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jul 02, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

From the moment he was sworn in, he’s been stuffing his pockets with money and his family has been stuffing their pockets with money…to the tune of billions. We’ve never seen anything like it. He singlehandedly fucked up the economy, he illegally took this country to war, and he’s desecrating the people’s house. And along the way, he’s personally enriching himself. He doesn’t care about you.

Thank you Karen RN, Cristina H-Bluesky, Helene Miller, Ruth Neuwald Falcon, Mary Jo Zadravec, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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