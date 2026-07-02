PODCAST: Hey American People, Please Wise Up. Trump Doesn’t Give A Damn About You

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From the moment he was sworn in, he’s been stuffing his pockets with money and his family has been stuffing their pockets with money…to the tune of billions. We’ve never seen anything like it. He singlehandedly fucked up the economy, he illegally took this country to war, and he’s desecrating the people’s house. And along the way, he’s personally enriching himself. He doesn’t care about you.
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