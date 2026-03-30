PODCAST: He’s Evil. It Must Be Said. Donald Trump Is Evil.

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Evil. What other word would you use to describe a President of the United States who denies most disaster relief requests from Democratic-led states. No other President has ever done that. No other President would ever think about doing that. Well, Trump is actually doing it. That’s just good old fashioned evil.

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