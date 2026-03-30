The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: He’s Evil. It Must Be Said. Donald Trump Is Evil.

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Mar 30, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Evil. What other word would you use to describe a President of the United States who denies most disaster relief requests from Democratic-led states. No other President has ever done that. No other President would ever think about doing that. Well, Trump is actually doing it. That’s just good old fashioned evil.

Thank you Bob B., Dennis Maloney, Sandra Steffen, Mark, Biggus Rickus, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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