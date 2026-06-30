The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Getting The Truth Into The Hands Of People In Closed Societies

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Yevgeny Simkin's avatar
Joe Walsh and Yevgeny Simkin
Jun 30, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

A conversation with Genia Simkin, who runs samizdatonline.org, an organization dedicated to getting independent reporting into the hands of people who live in countries where the government controls what information people are allowed to see. It’s difficult work, but it’s an important, necessary cause.

Thank you Elle Stern, Bob B., Kathleen Hamlin, SammyD, Sandra, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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