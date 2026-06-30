PODCAST: Getting The Truth Into The Hands Of People In Closed Societies

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A conversation with Genia Simkin, who runs samizdatonline.org, an organization dedicated to getting independent reporting into the hands of people who live in countries where the government controls what information people are allowed to see. It’s difficult work, but it’s an important, necessary cause.

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