The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: For the Umpteenth Time: Trump Is The Symptom, Not The Cause.

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Apr 06, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Trump’s Easter morning post was deranged. And he once again threatened to commit war crimes. But it was just the latest thing this senile sociopath has done. And he continues to do things like this bcuz we hold him to such a low standard. We treat him like a child. The American people have to decide character matters again. And they may not decide that ever again.

Thank you Mary Jo, David Nadelson, Violet Hunter, Kathy Fielding, Mama Wink, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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