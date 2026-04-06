PODCAST: For the Umpteenth Time: Trump Is The Symptom, Not The Cause.

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Trump’s Easter morning post was deranged. And he once again threatened to commit war crimes. But it was just the latest thing this senile sociopath has done. And he continues to do things like this bcuz we hold him to such a low standard. We treat him like a child. The American people have to decide character matters again. And they may not decide that ever again.
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