PODCAST: For The Umpteenth Time: Donald Trump Is One Of The Most Horrible Humans Who’s Ever Lived

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Dec 15, 2025

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Rob Reiner & his wife are stabbed to death by their adult son who has a long history of drug & mental issues, and Trump blames “Trump derangement syndrome for their killings. Also, an update on Paxis, our “know your rights” tool for immigrants targeted by ICE.

Thank you The Big Middle, Bob B., Brandi H, Geralyn Lloyd, Barniclebetty, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

