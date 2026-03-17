The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

PODCAST: Florida Republican Sheriffs Tell Trump To Stop Deporting People Without Criminal Records

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Mar 17, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

A group of Republican sheriffs, appointed to an immigration commission by Gov DeSantis for their hardline positions on immigration, just stunned DeSantis and Trump with their request. Stop deporting immigrants without criminal records. Further evidence that Trump has gone way, way too far on immigration enforcement.

Thank you Michael Catlett, learnercurious1, Kathleen Hamlin, Rose, Kelly A, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture