PODCAST: Florida Republican Sheriffs Tell Trump To Stop Deporting People Without Criminal Records

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A group of Republican sheriffs, appointed to an immigration commission by Gov DeSantis for their hardline positions on immigration, just stunned DeSantis and Trump with their request. Stop deporting immigrants without criminal records. Further evidence that Trump has gone way, way too far on immigration enforcement.

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