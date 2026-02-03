The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: Finally. A Pocket Advocate To Lawfully Help Fight Back Against ICE

Feb 03, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

PAXIS, the one stop “know your rights” AI generated app is about to hit the streets. To help immigrants & citizens know their rights, know what they can and cannot do, when ICE approaches. We discuss the tool with one of its engineers. Also, Trump says he wants to take over the elections process. Believe him

Thank you KB, Jill B., LeftieProf, Bluesin’ Bob, KimberZ, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

