PODCAST: Finally. A Pocket Advocate To Lawfully Help Fight Back Against ICE

PAXIS, the one stop “know your rights” AI generated app is about to hit the streets. To help immigrants & citizens know their rights, know what they can and cannot do, when ICE approaches. We discuss the tool with one of its engineers. Also, Trump says he wants to take over the elections process. Believe him

