The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

PODCAST: Fascism Is Here, Abolish ICE Now

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jan 26, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

I’m on the road, the connection isn’t great, but I couldn’t stay quiet after what happened in Minneapolis, because an innocent American was killed and our government’s response should scare the hell out of all of us. This episode is about why I believe fascism is no longer a warning but a reality, why ICE must be abolished, and why the only way out of this moment is resistance and real, face-to-face conversations across our divides.

Thank you Noble Blend, Cris, Barking Justice Media, Stephanie Munoz, Dannys, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture