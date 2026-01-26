PODCAST: Fascism Is Here, Abolish ICE Now

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

I’m on the road, the connection isn’t great, but I couldn’t stay quiet after what happened in Minneapolis, because an innocent American was killed and our government’s response should scare the hell out of all of us. This episode is about why I believe fascism is no longer a warning but a reality, why ICE must be abolished, and why the only way out of this moment is resistance and real, face-to-face conversations across our divides.

Thank you Noble Blend, Cris, Barking Justice Media, Stephanie Munoz, Dannys, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.