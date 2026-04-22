The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Evil. Donald Trump Is Evil

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Apr 22, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Trump is trying to pressure Afghans who fought alongside us in the war to go back to Afghanistan and live under Taliban rule. If not go back, Trump is threatening to dump them in the middle of a civil war in central Africa. That’s evil. Also…Republicans, quit whining about losing a fight YOU started.

Thank you Farmers AGAINST trump., Agent#99, Carlotta Hayes, Gloria Ramirez, Pam Wade, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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