PODCAST: Evil. Donald Trump Is Evil

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Trump is trying to pressure Afghans who fought alongside us in the war to go back to Afghanistan and live under Taliban rule. If not go back, Trump is threatening to dump them in the middle of a civil war in central Africa. That’s evil. Also…Republicans, quit whining about losing a fight YOU started.
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