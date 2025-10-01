The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: Every Day, ICE Is Grabbing & Detaining American Citizens. Every Single Day

Joe Walsh
Oct 01, 2025
Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

The stories are endless…American citizens being grabbed and swept up in these cruel, senseless ICE raids and detentions. An American citizen working on a construction site was detained twice by ICE in four weeks. And held for hours each time. He’s now suing the government. Good. But his story, sadly, is not unique. Not at all.

