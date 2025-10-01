PODCAST: Every Day, ICE Is Grabbing & Detaining American Citizens. Every Single Day

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
The stories are endless…American citizens being grabbed and swept up in these cruel, senseless ICE raids and detentions. An American citizen working on a construction site was detained twice by ICE in four weeks. And held for hours each time. He’s now suing the government. Good. But his story, sadly, is not unique. Not at all.
Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.