PODCAST: Elon Musk, Marco Rubio, & Donald Trump Have Killed Hundreds Of Thousands Of Children Around The World In The Past Ten Months

Joe Walsh
Nov 07, 2025

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Musk, Rubio, and Trump dismantled USAID, without any warning, in a matter of months. The results of this action have been catastrophic. Hundreds of thousands of people have died, 2/3’s of those who’ve died are children. That death toll will continue to grow. Public man mad death, all courtesy of Musk, Rubio, and Trump. And Congress & the Supreme Court did nothing to stop them.

