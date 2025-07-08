PODCAST: Elon Musk Is A Bad Guy

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
So Elon Musk is launching a third party, huh? One of those most dishonest, divisive people in the world is launching a 3rd party? The guy who, more than anyone else, got Trump elected? He’s starting a 3rd party? Oh that sounds like something I’d love to be a part of. How about you?
