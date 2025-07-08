The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
38
41

PODCAST: Elon Musk Is A Bad Guy

Plus, thanks to the Big Ugly Bill, ICE has a bigger budget than the Marine Corps
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jul 08, 2025
38
41
Share
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

So Elon Musk is launching a third party, huh? One of those most dishonest, divisive people in the world is launching a 3rd party? The guy who, more than anyone else, got Trump elected? He’s starting a 3rd party? Oh that sounds like something I’d love to be a part of. How about you?

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture