PODCAST: Either The American People Care About His Lawlessness & Corruption, Or They Don’t. It’s That Simple

Trump made very clear during the 2024 election that if elected, he was going to go after his political opponents. Retribution was going to be his focus. And that’s what he’s doing. And he’s taken over the Justice Department to do it. And we can blame Trump and his enablers for allowing this fascism to happen. But the real fault lies with the American people. Trump said he would do this but too many Americans just didn’t care
