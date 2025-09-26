The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
33

PODCAST: Either The American People Care About His Lawlessness & Corruption, Or They Don’t. It’s That Simple

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Sep 26, 2025
5
33
Share
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Trump made very clear during the 2024 election that if elected, he was going to go after his political opponents. Retribution was going to be his focus. And that’s what he’s doing. And he’s taken over the Justice Department to do it. And we can blame Trump and his enablers for allowing this fascism to happen. But the real fault lies with the American people. Trump said he would do this but too many Americans just didn’t care

Thank you

Debbie Hupp
,
Independent Voter 1
,
Maureen Drews
,
Dotty
,
Liz O’Connor
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

man in black suit jacket
Photo by Pau Casals on Unsplash

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture