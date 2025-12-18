The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

PODCAST: Don’t Laugh At What You Saw & Heard Last Night. DEFEAT It.

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Dec 18, 2025

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Yes, Trump’s speech last night was 18 minutes of an angry old man yelling at us, lying to us, and trying to cover his ass. Yes, it was laughable. But that old man had been elected twice, and it’s up to all of us to, after we laugh at him, keep our heads down to do what we have to do to win in 2026. Because he and his people work everyday to try to cheat in the midterms.

Thank you Cat, Patris, Miss Myra, Nancy B., ilibee, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture