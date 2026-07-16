PODCAST: Don’t Ignore Trump’s Speech Tonight. Put A Spotlight On It

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He’s going to address the nation tonight. He’s not gonna speak about you & your economics struggles. He’s gonna talk about himself. He’s gonna talk about an election he lost six yrs ago. Don’t ignore him. Our job is to defeat him in November. So pay attention to what he says tonight, then tell everyone you know what he said. So they know…come November.
Thank you Bird Mama, James T Duffield, Joanna, Howard, PR Strong 62, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.