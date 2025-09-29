PODCAST: Don’t Beat Around The Bush. Putting Troops On American Streets Is Fascism. Plain & Simple

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
For the umpteenth time, this should never happen in America. This is what our founders feared. And in the year 2025, it’s exactly what Trump is doing. Putting the military on our streets against the American people. We must not allow it. He should be taken to court immediately, and we all should protest like we’ve never protested before.
