PODCAST: Don’t Beat Around The Bush. Putting Troops On American Streets Is Fascism. Plain & Simple

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Sep 29, 2025
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

For the umpteenth time, this should never happen in America. This is what our founders feared. And in the year 2025, it’s exactly what Trump is doing. Putting the military on our streets against the American people. We must not allow it. He should be taken to court immediately, and we all should protest like we’ve never protested before.

Discussion about this video

