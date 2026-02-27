PODCAST: Don’t Be Afraid To Say The Truth: Donald Trump Is America’s Enemy

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
Our elections are the heartbeat of our democracy. Destroy our elections, and our democracy dies. Trump has been at war against our elections since 2026. He’s ramping up his war against our elections this year. So…what do you call someone who is at war against our elections? That’s right. Our enemy.
