PODCAST: Donald Trump Should Be Removed From The White House. Now

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh
Feb 06, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Every day, he does things to further divide this country and further divide the world. Every day, he endangers the lives of Americans and he endangers the lives of people around the world. Every single day. And it is only getting worse. He is a clear & present danger to this country and the world. He must be removed from power. Immediately.

Thank you Bob B., Rhonda Foster, Melissa Hockman, Lisa Unger, Deb, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

