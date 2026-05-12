PODCAST: Donald Trump Is A Sociopath. He Doesn’t Care About ANYONE But Himself

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Yes, Trump was up all night again last night rage tweeting for hours. Yes, he’s mad. Yes, he’s cognitively impaired. But here’s what doesn’t get talked about enough. He was rage tweeting about stuff that has nothing to do with the American people, nothing to do with what voters care about. Voters need to remember this.

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