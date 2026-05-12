The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Donald Trump Is A Sociopath. He Doesn’t Care About ANYONE But Himself

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
May 12, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Yes, Trump was up all night again last night rage tweeting for hours. Yes, he’s mad. Yes, he’s cognitively impaired. But here’s what doesn’t get talked about enough. He was rage tweeting about stuff that has nothing to do with the American people, nothing to do with what voters care about. Voters need to remember this.

Thank you Joanna, David Nadelson, ken jakub, Ricardo, WSturman2 @comcast.net, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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