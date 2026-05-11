PODCAST: Democrats, You Don’t Need To Be Just Like Republicans To Beat Republicans

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I wrote a piece last week making clear there was no tent big enough for me and Graham Platner, Democratic candidate for the Senate from Maine. And I oppose Platner, not just because of his Nazi tattoo, but also because he’s inauthentic. He’s dishonest. And I’ve been screaming for a year now that Dems need candidates who are authentic.

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