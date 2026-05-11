The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Democrats, You Don’t Need To Be Just Like Republicans To Beat Republicans

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
May 11, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

I wrote a piece last week making clear there was no tent big enough for me and Graham Platner, Democratic candidate for the Senate from Maine. And I oppose Platner, not just because of his Nazi tattoo, but also because he’s inauthentic. He’s dishonest. And I’ve been screaming for a year now that Dems need candidates who are authentic.

Thank you Patricia Wren, Violet Hunter, Gloria Ramirez, LeftCoastie, Andrea R, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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