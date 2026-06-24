The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Democrats Are Having Their Tea Party Moment

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jun 24, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Democrats are having their tea party moment, it’s a tea party coming from their Democratic Socialist wing. What will this lead to? Who knows? But I come from the tea party, and the tea party morphed into MAGA, and the GOP is now full on MAGA. So who knows?

Thank you Dennis Maloney, David Nadelson, Zeke1967, Michelle Maisner, Biggus Rickus, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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