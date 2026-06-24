PODCAST: Democrats Are Having Their Tea Party Moment

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Democrats are having their tea party moment, it’s a tea party coming from their Democratic Socialist wing. What will this lead to? Who knows? But I come from the tea party, and the tea party morphed into MAGA, and the GOP is now full on MAGA. So who knows?

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