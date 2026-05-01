The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Democratic Voters Right Now Care About One Thing

A recording from Joe Walsh and Blue Amp Media's live video
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Blue Amp Media's avatar
Cliff Schecter's avatar
Joe Walsh, Blue Amp Media, and Cliff Schecter
May 01, 2026

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I sat down for my weekly Tequila Talk with Democratic strategist Cliff Schecter. We talked about the Senate race in Maine, the still pathetically weak Democratic Party leadership, what voters want from their candidates this year, and prospects for control of the Senate. Have a listen.

Thank you Bob B., Linda Aldrich, Kathleen Hamlin, Acejonesz, Toothpicker, and many others for tuning into my live video with Cliff Schecter and Blue Amp Media! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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