PODCAST: Cruelty Is The Point Because Violence Is The Plan

Jan 13, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Trump wants violence. He always has. Because he believes it helps him politically. So why no guardrails on ICE? Because Trump wants ICE to push the American people into getting violent. So he’s encouraging ICE to be as cruel as possible. That’s his plan. Also…most Americans think both parties suck.

