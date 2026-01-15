The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Transcript

PODCAST: Congressional Democrats: Shut Government Down Until These Masked Thugs Are Off Our Streets

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jan 15, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

If I were a governor right now, I’d put the National Guard on the streets to protect my constituents against these masked federal thugs. And if I were back in Congress right now, I’d vote to shut the government down until these masked federal thugs are off our streets. Come on my fellow Democrats, fascism is here. These are unprecedented times. They call for unprecedented actions.

Thank you Donna Dupont, Ajhview, Nancy Mitchell, Lynette Slover, Robin Smith, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

