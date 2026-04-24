PODCAST: Chaos, Cruelty, Corruption, & Incompetence

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Trump’s disapproval ratings continue to sink, he’s up all night sending out crazy tweets, and he’s lining his pockets with billions and his families pockets with billions. And the American people are sick of it. The American people should have understood that this is what was always going to happen.
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