The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Chaos, Cruelty, Corruption, & Incompetence

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Apr 24, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Trump’s disapproval ratings continue to sink, he’s up all night sending out crazy tweets, and he’s lining his pockets with billions and his families pockets with billions. And the American people are sick of it. The American people should have understood that this is what was always going to happen.

Thank you Steve Glicken, MD, Patricia Wren, Stacey S., Karin Chrostowski, Kit, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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