PODCAST: Be Erika Kirk. Don’t Be Donald Trump

We’re fighting a monster. The antithesis of the social contract is sitting in the White House. Being tolerant and respectful means fighting back against his intolerance and disrespect. Being informed means keeping the lines of communication open with everyone in our community, then sharing the facts we learn with others. And staying engaged means resisting with everything we’ve got.
