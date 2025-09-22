The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: Be Erika Kirk. Don't Be Donald Trump

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh
Sep 22, 2025
Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

We’re fighting a monster. The antithesis of the social contract is sitting in the White House. Being tolerant and respectful means fighting back against his intolerance and disrespect. Being informed means keeping the lines of communication open with everyone in our community, then sharing the facts we learn with others. And staying engaged means resisting with everything we’ve got.

Thank you

Mary B ☮️
,
Carol
,
Every. Effing. Day.
,
Judith Simmons
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

