PODCAST: As An American, I’m Thankful We Still Have Free Speech. Real Free Speech

Nov 25, 2025

In most other “free countries,” citizens and politicians would be arrested for the much of the speech we take for granted here. Hate speech, bigoted speech, reckless speech, irresponsible speech. I’m always thankful to live in a country that allows all this speech. A country where, the answer to hate speech, isn’t to censor or outlaw it, but to defeat it/outshout it with other speech. As broken as our politics is in America, I’m still thankful this Thanksgiving that we still believe in free, fulsome, & unfettered speech.

