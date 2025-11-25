PODCAST: As An American, I’m Thankful We Still Have Free Speech. Real Free Speech

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
In most other “free countries,” citizens and politicians would be arrested for the much of the speech we take for granted here. Hate speech, bigoted speech, reckless speech, irresponsible speech. I’m always thankful to live in a country that allows all this speech. A country where, the answer to hate speech, isn’t to censor or outlaw it, but to defeat it/outshout it with other speech. As broken as our politics is in America, I’m still thankful this Thanksgiving that we still believe in free, fulsome, & unfettered speech.
Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.