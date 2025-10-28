PODCAST: America Is Currently Not A Constitutional Republic

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
All government powers in this country are limited by the Constitution. The Constitution is our framework. Well right now, the Constitution doesn’t even matter. We have a president who is raising taxes because his feelings are hurt, nobody stops him, even though the Constitution makes clear he has no power over tariffs. None. But he does it anyway.
Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.