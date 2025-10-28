The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: America Is Currently Not A Constitutional Republic

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Oct 28, 2025
26
42
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

All government powers in this country are limited by the Constitution. The Constitution is our framework. Well right now, the Constitution doesn’t even matter. We have a president who is raising taxes because his feelings are hurt, nobody stops him, even though the Constitution makes clear he has no power over tariffs. None. But he does it anyway.

