The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Abolish ICE Ain’t Defund The Police. Not Even Close

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jul 13, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

We wake up this morning to another person killed in an ICE involved shooting. This time in Maine. One week after ICE killed a father/grandfather in Houston. ICE isn’t law enforcement. ICE is the antithesis of law enforcement. And the vast majority of the American people get that.

Thank you Stuart Cohen, Lady duchess, Roberta Nan Kolar, Anna 🐸📎🍌, Adalyn Whitmore, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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