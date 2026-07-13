PODCAST: Abolish ICE Ain’t Defund The Police. Not Even Close

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We wake up this morning to another person killed in an ICE involved shooting. This time in Maine. One week after ICE killed a father/grandfather in Houston. ICE isn’t law enforcement. ICE is the antithesis of law enforcement. And the vast majority of the American people get that.
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