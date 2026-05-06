PODCAST: A Reminder: The GOP is Trump’s Party. And That Ain’t Changing Any Time Soon

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Indiana had its primary day yesterday, and damn near every Republican state legislator who opposed Trump’s redistricting plan lost. Not a surprise. I know there are still folks out there wishing the GOP will finally rid itself of Trump. That ain’t happening. He remains their dear leader.

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