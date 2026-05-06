The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: A Reminder: The GOP is Trump’s Party. And That Ain’t Changing Any Time Soon

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
May 06, 2026

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Indiana had its primary day yesterday, and damn near every Republican state legislator who opposed Trump’s redistricting plan lost. Not a surprise. I know there are still folks out there wishing the GOP will finally rid itself of Trump. That ain’t happening. He remains their dear leader.

Thank you Dee, Lynn, Michele Sutton, The Big Middle, MichelleO, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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