PODCAST: A New Breed Of Democratic Candidate

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I sat down this week with Jason Estevez, Democratic candidate for Governor in Georgia. We talked about the Democratic Party, his campaign, what voters are looking for these days, and how Democrats can best be successful and win. He’s a really cool dude. Real. Normal. What the party needs.
Thank you Bob B., Karen Brownfield, Dorothy Neustater 🇨🇦❤️🇨🇦, Vote Against Billionaires, Kelly A, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.