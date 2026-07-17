PODCAST: A Nation Held Hostage By The Biggest Sore Loser In Human History

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Last night was a nothing burger. He presented no evidence of anything. Even Fox News said they’re not in a position to verify anything he claimed. Why are we still here? To soothe his hugely fragile ego and because he is trying to fuck with the midterms. That’s why.

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