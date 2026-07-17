The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: A Nation Held Hostage By The Biggest Sore Loser In Human History

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jul 17, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Last night was a nothing burger. He presented no evidence of anything. Even Fox News said they’re not in a position to verify anything he claimed. Why are we still here? To soothe his hugely fragile ego and because he is trying to fuck with the midterms. That’s why.

Thank you Joanna, Michelle Landa, Michelle G, Tricia Robbins, Jeremy Schmitt, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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