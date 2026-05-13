PODCAST: A Libertarian and Socialist Walk into a Bar Pt. 2

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My weekly sit down with my younger, pragmatic Socialist friend Xander Schultz, and me, the small L libertarian I am, we found ourselves discussing our two very different notions of “freedom.” We also found surprising common ground on an issue for all high school graduates in America.
Thank you Rick Kohut, Bob B., Jill B., Chris C, Ann Kramer, and many others for tuning into my live video with Xander Schultz! Join me for my next live video in the app.