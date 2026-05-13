The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: A Libertarian and Socialist Walk into a Bar Pt. 2

A recording from Joe Walsh and Xander Schultz's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Xander Schultz's avatar
Joe Walsh and Xander Schultz
May 13, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

My weekly sit down with my younger, pragmatic Socialist friend Xander Schultz, and me, the small L libertarian I am, we found ourselves discussing our two very different notions of “freedom.” We also found surprising common ground on an issue for all high school graduates in America.

Thank you Rick Kohut, Bob B., Jill B., Chris C, Ann Kramer, and many others for tuning into my live video with Xander Schultz! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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