PODCAST: Please Understand What Happened Yesterday

The most important European leaders changed their plans at the last minute to come to DC to hold the toddler’s hand so he wouldn’t make a big mess
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Aug 19, 2025
Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

I get that most Americans don’t pay real attention to the news every day, but what happened yesterday at the White House was utterly frightening. And most Americans don’t understand this. The most important European leaders changed their plans at the last minute to come to DC to hold the toddler’s hand so he wouldn’t make a big mess.

Discussion about this video

