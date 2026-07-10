The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Platner QUITS—and Bernie's Vetting Problem Just Blew Up

A recording from Joe Walsh and Blue Amp Media's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Blue Amp Media's avatar
Richard Chew - ChewsViews's avatar
Joe Walsh, Blue Amp Media, and Richard Chew - ChewsViews
Jul 10, 2026

Thank you The Rebel Crone (Shālah), Mary Jo, Acejonesz, Sass-writer, Susan, and many others for tuning into my live video with Richard Chew - ChewsViews and Blue Amp Media! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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