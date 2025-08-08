The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: Once Again America, Choose: Trump Or The Constitution. You Can’t Choose Both

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Aug 08, 2025
8
28
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

It’s been true from when he was first elected that Americans cannot support both Trump AND the Constitution. It’s impossible. Because Trump is utterly lawless and attacks the Constitution every single day. His attack on the census and the apportionment process is just the latest example of this basic truism that you can’t support both Trump AND the Constitution.

Discussion about this video

