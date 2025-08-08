PODCAST: Once Again America, Choose: Trump Or The Constitution. You Can’t Choose Both

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
It’s been true from when he was first elected that Americans cannot support both Trump AND the Constitution. It’s impossible. Because Trump is utterly lawless and attacks the Constitution every single day. His attack on the census and the apportionment process is just the latest example of this basic truism that you can’t support both Trump AND the Constitution.
