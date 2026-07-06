PODCAST: Nobody Hates America More Than Donald Trump Does

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A lot of talk these days about certain people who “hate” America, and the right is going to town on certain elements of the left that clearly don’t like America. And there are folks on the left who despise what America is. But nobody hates America more than someone who loses an election and refuses to accept the results. No one hates America more than someone who opposes our founding principles.

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