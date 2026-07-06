The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Nobody Hates America More Than Donald Trump Does

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jul 06, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

A lot of talk these days about certain people who “hate” America, and the right is going to town on certain elements of the left that clearly don’t like America. And there are folks on the left who despise what America is. But nobody hates America more than someone who loses an election and refuses to accept the results. No one hates America more than someone who opposes our founding principles.

Thank you Bob B., Ricardo, Barbara S, Roz, J. Goard, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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